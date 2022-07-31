Lahore [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): Pakistan's ruling government has created a rift with its ally, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) as they nominated the joint opposition parties' candidate, Ali Gillani for deputy speaker's elections.

The ministers of the coalition slammed the Shehbaz Sharif-led PML-N as the reason for the possible rift was nominating the candidate without informing the prime leadership.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden's Approval Rate Dips to New Low, Says Survey.

According to the Express Tribune, the sources revealed that if PML-N wanted PPP to nominate their speaker, they should have contacted the party. "Even on Saturday, the provincial leadership came to know about the decision of nominating Ali Gillani for the deputy speaker's elections through the media."

"Neither the provincial hierarchy nor the central party leadership was informed about the decision," the sources said, adding that secondly, who gave the PML-N the right to decide which PPP MPA would contest the deputy speaker's slot. "This was his party's (PPP) prerogative."

Also Read | Trases Typhoon Approaches South Korea's Resort Island of Jeju; Heavy Rains Predicted.

According to several news TV channels, Gillani had not filed his nomination papers in protest against the way the election process for the speaker's election was carried out.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is trying to create a rift within its ally, the Pakistan Peoples Party, by nominating the latter's candidate for the post of Punjab Assembly deputy speaker without informing its leadership.

Moreover, Gillani told The Express Tribune on Wednesday after a joint coalition partner parliamentary meeting that the PML-N proposed the PPP pitch its members for the speaker's elections.

Furthermore, the position that Gillani claimed was offered to the PPP was retained by the PML-N, as they had nominated their own MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar for the position of the Punjab Assembly speaker.

It was also revealed that the offer on Wednesday was made to Gillani, and the party's parliamentary head was not taken on board regarding the decision.

The source said if the PML-N wanted PPP to nominate their speaker, they should have contacted the party. "Even on Saturday, the provincial leadership came to know about the decision of nominating Ali Gillani for the deputy speaker's elections through the media."

The speaker's elections were held in an unfair manner, which they had challenged in court, the Express Tribune reported citing sources. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)