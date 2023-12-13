Lahore [Pakistan], December 13 (ANI): Ahead of the general election in Pakistan, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) agreed on the seat adjustment in Punjab province, ARY News reported.

It reported on Tuesday that the consultative committees of both parties held a meeting where both parties agreed on seat adjustment in Punjab.

The JUI-F leader said that the committees will hold their next meeting after finalising the list of election candidates.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) agreed on a seat-to-seat adjustment formula after talks between Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

According to details, the three-time prime minister and JUI-F chief convened a crucial meeting at the PML-N Secretariat in Lahore's Model Town. The meeting was attended by prominent leaders from both parties, ARY News reported.

The politicians engaged in extensive discussions regarding the country's political situation, their political strategies and strategizing a seat adjustment formula for upcoming general elections 2024.

The two political parties also agreed on seat adjustments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. The political forces agreed to field candidates for national and provincial seats after 'mutual consensus', they added.

Furthermore, PML-N and JUIF agreed on forming a coalition government after the general elections. They also agreed to adopt a common strategy on all issues, sources added, ARY News reported.

The two political parties also agreed to field joint candidates for the presidential slot.

On December 12, in yet another major victory for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia case on Tuesday, Dawn reported.

The verdict was announced by a two-judge bench comprised of IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb while hearing Nawaz's appeal against his conviction in the Al-Azizia reference earlier in the day.

Nawaz was convicted in two graft cases, one of which was the Al-Azizia case. On November 29, the same bench acquitted him in the Avenfield case, according to Dawn. (ANI)

