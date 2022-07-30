Lahore [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz on Friday announced to challenge the election of the Punjab Assembly Speaker.

The PML-N leader said that the poll was rigged and raised objections over the serial numbers printed on the ballot papers, ARY News reported.

On Friday, the voting to elect a new Punjab Assembly Speaker was briefly paused during the day after PML-N's nominee for the Speaker raised objections to the serial numbers on the ballot papers and reportedly threw them away.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) nominee Saiful Malook Khokhar raised questions on ballot serial numbers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sibtan Khan was elected as the new speaker of the Punjab Assembly today.

The session was chaired by the Panel of Chairman Wasim Badozai. Subsequently, Badozai called security inside the House after Khokhar raised objections, reported Dawn.

Sibtain Khan was a joint candidate of Imran Khan's PTI and the PML-Q. Notably, the Punjab Assembly speaker's seat fell vacant after the former office bearer, Pervez Elahi was elected as the Punjab chief minister.

After obtaining a total of 185 votes against the 175 votes obtained by PML-N's Saif ul Malook Khokhar, who was the Opposition's joint candidate, Sibtain Khan came out victorious, reported Geo TV.

Four votes were rejected during the session presided over by PTI MPA Waseem Khan Badozai. Prior to the commencement of the voting process, PML-N's Khalil Tahir Sindhu tried to raise a point of objection related to the position of the polling booth, saying that cameras were installed above it.

Following his objection, the location of the polling booth was changed, as per the media portal.

PTI finalised Sibtain Khan for the Punjab Assembly Speaker's slot, whereas, two names were shortlisted for the position of deputy speaker including Wasiq Qayyum and Taimur Masood.

No confidence against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Muhammad Mazari who annulled 10 votes during the polls, a move which was deemed to be " unconstitutional."

According to details, Parliamentary Leader in the Provincial Assembly Raja Bisharat submitted a no-confidence motion against Dost Muhammad Mazari, which was passed by the house's majority.

Following this, Waseem Khan - a member Panel Chair who was presiding over the session - adjourned it till Friday. The voting on the motion of no confidence against the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker is underway.

Upset with some "disturbing signals" it is getting from relevant quarters, PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif is currently reviewing the situation with the possibility of returning to the party's tough stance vis-a-vis the policy of certain institutions, reported The News International.

It is also under consideration that Nawaz Sharif should restart his public interaction, both with the media and the public. "We did not want the government and were eager to go for fresh elections in May this year but were told to continue in the best interest of the country," a source said.

The PML-N-led ruling coalition took a tough and unpopular decision to save Pakistan from default. But now things are being pushed for fresh elections to the complete disadvantage of the ruling parties, particularly the PML-N, reported The News International.

This comes amid the Punjab CM fiasco, as the top court declared Mazari's ruling in the Punjab chief minister's election "illegal" and ruled that PTI's candidate Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

The court then declared Elahi as the duly elected chief minister of Punjab as it ruled that he had obtained 186 votes compared to Hamza Shehbaz's 179.

PTI-backed Pervez Elahi on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab after the Supreme Court announced a verdict against the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammed Mazari. (ANI)

