Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): Criticizing the judges of the Supreme Court over the court's verdict favouring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Punjab election case, Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that one wrong decision destroys all the cases.

According to ARY News, ahead of the hearing by the apex court on Parvez Elahi's petition, PML-N Vice President said that said she can write the entire history of the judiciary, just one wrong decision destroys all the cases, if you make the right decision, no matter how much you are being criticized.

The PML-N said that when Hamza Shahbaz Sharif won the election, (PTI) took the petitions to the Supreme Court registry. On this, the registrar said, sit here and prepare the petition now.

"One or two judges, who have always been anti-PML-N and anti-government, they are repeatedly included in the bench," she said.

Recalling the Senate chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani case, PML-N Vice President said that six votes were rejected in the election of Sadiq Sanjrani and when they approached the court it said that the speaker's ruling cannot be challenged.

She said that now that Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari has ruled that the votes will not be counted against Chaudhry Shujaat's will, the Supreme Court has summoned him, why? she asked.

The PML leader alleged that the interpretation of the constitution is changed by looking at the head of the party, if the head of the party is Nawaz Sharif, then a decision like Iqama is issued against him. It was said that the head of the party does everything, now if Chaudhry Shujaat as the president gives any orders to the party, the interpretation is different.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he is party to the petition filed by the Opposition against the ruling of Pakistan Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader Parvez Elahi, was the contender to Punjab Chief Minister's post and was the joint candidate of PML-Q and former Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party PTI.

The petition has been filed by Parvez Elahi against the ruling of Pakistan Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Pakistan Supreme Court has summoned Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari for citing Article 63A of the Constitution and not counting the votes of defecting lawmakers as well as electing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab Chief Minister.

Addressing a press conference, the JUI-F chief said he would move a petition with the Supreme Court to become a party in the case, the Dawn reported

The announcement comes after the Supreme Court announced its verdict over Punjab's by-election

The political battle between opposition and coalition partners intensified over the controversial Punjab CM poll which saw Hamza Shahbaz retaining the chief minister's post on technical grounds.

According to the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker, Hamza received 179 votes whereas Chaudhry Pervez Elahi garnered 176 votes, but only after 10 votes of Elahi's own party were not counted, which turned the tables in Hamza's favor.

On Elahi's petition, the Supreme Court on Saturday directed that Hamza Shehbaz would remain as a 'trustee' chief minister of Punjab by July 25, following which Hamza Shehbaz took oath as Punjab Chief Minister on Saturday. (ANI)

