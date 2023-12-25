Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 25 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah's car on Sunday crashed into a tractor-trolley on Saddhar Bypass near Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accident occurred when a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane crashed into PML-N leader Sanaullah's vehicle due to fog.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2024: Vivek Ramaswamy Rules Out Joining Donald Trump Cabinet if Former President Retake White House From Joe Biden in 2024.

The former minister and his family, however, remained safe and left for Lahore to attend a party meeting.

In a separate incident on December 19, former speaker of the National Assembly Fahmida Mirza got injured in a road accident that occurred in Karachi, as per ARY News.

Also Read | Christmas 2023: Europe Celebrates Merry Christmas Amid Lingering Security Concerns.

According to police officials, two vehicles collided in Karachi and as a result, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader sustained injuries.

The police spokesperson said that the former speaker has been shifted to a private hospital in Karachi.

Fahmida Mirza, who previously served as the Speaker of the National Assembly during the previous government of the Pakistan Peoples Party, was the first and only woman to hold the position. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)