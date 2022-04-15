Karachi [Pakistan], April 15 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to hold rallies in Punjab after Eidul Fitr as part of efforts to counter the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) public meetings.

According to sources, the incumbent ruling party has formulated its strategy in response to the former ruling party's mass mobilisation attempts, reported Express Tribune. The party sources further said that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz will jointly address these public meetings whereas Punjab President Rana Sanaullah will prepare a schedule of meetings.

Also Read | Pakistan: ‘Imran Khan Sold Toshakhana Gifts for Rs 140 Million in Dubai’, Says PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Moreover, the PML-N has also decided to start preparations for the general elections, Express Tribune reported. The sources added that Maryam and Hamza would look after the public front of the government's strategy whereas Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take care of the governmental affairs. They said that PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has directed Shehbaz to provide more relief to the people as prices of food and petroleum products have gone up.Prime Minister Shehbaz gave important instructions to his economic team regarding the provision of relief to the masses, said the sources.

The PKR has shed over Rs 25 in value against the USD since the start of the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22.

Also Read | Afghanistan: Opium Cultivation Ban Can Have Adverse Effects on Afghan Economy, Says Report.

Former Pak Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan held his first public meeting in Peshawar after his dismissal from power and announced that he would be holding rallies in all major cities of the country.

Addressing the gathering, the former premier announced the beginning of a "freedom struggle", saying that he would continue to mobilise the people until the incumbent government goes for early elections.

Imran Khan has become the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to lose a no-trust vote in the National Assembly. Despite several attempts to block the no-confidence motion, the proceedings took place late at night on April 9 with 174 members voting in favour of the motion in the 342-member House while members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were absent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)