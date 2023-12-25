Balochistan [Pakistan], December 25 (ANI): As more than 100 Baloch students are reported missing as a result of a crackdown on their long march, Pakistan police established a 'special help centre' on Sunday to assist in the release of those who have been imprisoned, according to Dawn.

The Baloch long march, which began in Turbat on December 6 in response to the alleged "extra-judicial killing" of a Baloch youth by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) agents, arrived in the federal capital on Wednesday last week.

SPP Abdul Haq Umrani has been designated as the focal point for these issues, and contact details for the public to lodge complaints have been disseminated, according to a statement issued by the capital police on the 'X' social media platform.

According to Dawn, which cited the public relations officer, a dedicated help desk aimed at ensuring the "safe release" of detained individuals had been established by the police.

"The help centre will remain operational round the clock to aid citizens in immediate resolution of issues and prioritise swift redressal of their concerns on grounds," the officer said.

"The special help centre is poised to play a pivotal role in facilitating citizens' immediate assistance and addressing their problems based on priority criteria. Concurrently, the Islamabad Capital Police were actively engaged in the ongoing process of releasing detained individuals in compliance with the law, with SSP Abdul Haq Umrani assigned as the focal person for these matters," he added, according to Dawn.

Separately, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani decried the "high-handed and ruthless manner in which the Islamabad police has dealt with the long marchers from Balochistan."

"The treatment meted out to women was not in accordance with Pakistani tradition and culture. There was no justification in arresting Balochi students studying in Islamabad," Dawn quoted him as saying.

The long march against the alleged Baloch genocide and disappearances started to move towards Islamabad on Wednesday after a successful stop at Dera Ismail Khan where thousands of protesters participated in the rally to raise their voices.

The Balochistan Yakjehti committee has repeatedly called for the Baloch people to raise their voices against the atrocities committed against the Baloch people.

The committee noted that the Baloch Long March against alleged Baloch genocide, illegal forced disappearance of the people, killing of missing persons by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in fake encounters and the activity of death squads across Balochistan had seen widespread support. (ANI)

