Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Karachi [Pakistan], December 24 (ANI): Poliovirus has been reported in more environmental samples collected in Karachi and Chaman, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin Quietly Seeks Ceasefire With Ukraine, Says Report.

Pakistan's Ministry of Health confirmed the presence of poliovirus in more samples of sewage water from Karachi's South District and Balochistan's Chaman.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed poliovirus in environmental samples of Quetta district.

Also Read | US Shocker: Black Woman Calls 911 to Report Domestic Violence in Los Angeles, Shot Dead by Cop.

According to the Ministry of Health spokesperson, the poliovirus was found in two samples of sewage water from Quetta.

He said that the surveillance system of the polio program is very strong, as per ARY News.

The spokesperson said that the government is ensuring effective measures to eradicate polio. He said an integrated strategy has been formulated in high-risk areas of polio.

He said that parents must give their children a polio vaccine during every polio immunization campaign. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)