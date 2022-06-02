Islamabad [Pakistan], June 2 (ANI): The Pakistani masses who are under the burden of rising inflation and a deteriorating economy were shocked by the rise in basic electricity tariff by Rs 7.9 per unit.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday raised the power tariff for the next fiscal year 2022-23, reported Geo News.

NEPRA cited an increase in fuel prices, capacity cost, and the impact of the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee as reasons behind the increase in power tariff.

The decision has been taken in line with the International Monetary Fund's demands and the power distribution companies' requests. Currently, the basic power tariff is Rs 16.91 per unit and with an increase of Rs 7.9078 per unit, it will be more than Rs 24 per unit, reported Geo News. (ANI)

