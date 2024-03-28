Islamabad [Pakistan], March 28 (ANI): The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday permitted Pakistan's federal government to increase electricity rates by Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 2.75 per unit for all consumers in Pakistan for three months from April to June, with additional revenue effects exceeding PKR 85 billion, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The hike in electricity tariff was allowed under quarterly tariff adjustment for the second quarter -- October to December 2023, of the current fiscal year, as per the Dawn report.

In the documents released on its website, the authority mentioned that the hike will be applicable to consumers of all categories, except lifeline consumers, including both consumers of ex-Wapda distribution companies and K-Electric.

The authority's decision, announced in a letter, was being sent to the federal government for information and action before its notification by Nepra, Dawn reported. The Nepra claimed that the hike was applied "in the interest of consumers" from April onwards, following the expiry of existing applicable quarterly adjustments in March.

Earlier in January, Pakistan's National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced that electricity prices in Pakistan will be increased by Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 5.63 per unit, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The price hike was announced after the NEPRA completed a hearing of a petition by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) that demanded a hike in electricity tariffs under monthly adjustment for December 2023, according to ARY News report.

The NEPRA's decision will place an additional burden of PKR 49 billion on power consumers. The people will pay an additional amount in electricity bills in February, according to ARY News report. It is the second rise of electricity tariffs within months as NEPRA had previously increased per unit electricity cost by PKR 4.13 in November last year. (ANI)

