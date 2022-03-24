Lahore [Pakistan], March 24 (ANI): Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has found some hospital doctors and staffers involved in irregularities and negligence, tantamount to playing with the lives of people, in the insertion of expired stents into several cardiac patients and submitted its report before the Lahore High Court (LHC).

A stent is a tubular, expandable device inserted into coronary arteries to remove blockages, extend life span and improve the quality of life for heart patients. Pakistan's top investigation agency pointed out the irregularities and negligence in the expired stents scandal.

FIA submitted a report to LHC that is hearing a case about the alleged use of expired cardiac stents at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The report submitted before Justice Shahid Waheed revealed that during the inquiry the then head of the institute, head of cardiology, Cath Lab officials, chief pharmacist, consultants and internal auditors had been found involved in 'glaring irregularities', reported The Express Tribune.

The judge fixed the next date for further proceedings. Petitioner in the case, Sardar Farhat Chandio had contended that the matter of insertion of expired cardiac stents at the PIC had surfaced, showing that a mafia was playing with the lives of the patients and destroying the hospital's image. (ANI)

