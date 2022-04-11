Islamabad [Pakistan], April 11 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday claimed that 95 per cent of the Parliament from PTI are against resigning from the assembly.

This statement comes just a few hours after former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary's press conference in Islamabad where he had said that his party members will resign from the National Assembly on Monday as the nomination of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has been accepted by the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat, reported Geo TV.

PTI leader Khan, who delivered the speech in the National Assembly after the success of the no-trust motion, maintained that the majority of PTI members are against dissociating themselves from the assembly.

"While a resignation could be a political tool for any politician but resigning from the assembly at this moment of time means giving a free hand to the Opposition," he was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

As per the sources, the majority of PTI members were not in favour of resigning from the assembly but the Former Minister for Interior of Pakistan, Sheikh Rasheed and Fawad Chaudhry were trying to push the members out of the assembly, Geo TV reported.

Members were of the view that if this happens, then the PTI, as a political party, will "suffer irreparable damage," the sources had added.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, The supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a protest in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates against Imran Khan's ouster as the Prime Minister through a no-confidence motion last night.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said: "Dubai, UAE Call was for Pakistan but Pakistanis across the globe standing up for #ImranKhan."

On other hand, in Pakistan, PTI has taken out massive rallies in several cities across the country. The cities include Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Lahore with demonstrators shouting slogans against the Opposition.

On Monday, PTI chairman Imran Khan expressed gratitude to the people of the country for supporting the protests against his ouster as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Even, PTI supporters agitated outside former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's residence in London after Imran Khan was voted out of power by opposition parties on Sunday.

The voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led PTI government began in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night where 174 members recorded their votes in favour of the resolution that ousted Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's National Assembly will vote on April 11 (Monday) at 2 pm to elect a new Prime Minister. (ANI)

