Islamabad [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari on Saturday accused the US Embassy in Islamabad of "tracking" journalists and her party leadership.

Taking to her Twitter account, Shireen Mazari said, "US Embassy tracking journos and PTI."

Giving details, she said that a senior journalist from a leading English daily made a telephone call to her and discussed the cypher issue on Thursday evening, reported The News International.

Mazari claimed that the very next morning, the journalist received a telephone call from the US embassy and a person named Laeeq asked him if he was doing a story on the cypher because he had discussed the matter with the PTI leaders.

"So now we have US emb listening in to journos &/or our cells," she wrote.

She further asked if the US has been given official spying access by "the conspirators of the US regime change conspiracy - those who themselves have this intrusive wherewithal," reported The News International.

Taking a jab at the coalition government, the PTI leader said, "Subservience to US is on once again!"

Earlier, PTI chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed of alleged US conspiracy to oust him from power.

Khan was ousted through a vote of no-confidence in April. Since his ouster from power, he has continued to claim that there was a "foreign conspiracy" by the United States and the then opposition.

In a video message, Imran Khan said that he has recorded a video which involves information about those who have committed "treason" against the country. (ANI)

