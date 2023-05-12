Islamabad [Pakistan], May 12 (ANI): The police crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders continues as Dr Shireen Mazari, the party's Senior Vice President, was arrested by Islamabad Police from his residence in the federal capital during the wee hours on Friday, reported The News International.

She was arrested in a pre-dawn raid at her residence in the federal capital on Friday.

Her arrest comes after a series of arrests of multiple other PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ali Mohammad Khan, and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

Asad Umar was arrested from the Islamabad High Court. Fawad Chaudhry was taken into custody from the Supreme Court premises, while Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested from the Gilgit Baltistan House in Islamabad, reported The News International.

All of these leaders were arrested under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO), reported Geo News.

"Former Minister for human rights & SVP, Dr @ShireenMazari1

has been illegally abducted; adding to the list of countless abductions of PTI leadership, members & SM activists, by the fascist regime. Every day Pakistan is touching a new low," tweeted PTI handle.

Meanwhile, in a major legal victory for PTI, Chairman Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case has been declared "illegal" by the Supreme Court on May 11, and authorities have been instructed to release him "immediately".

The apex court has sent the PTI chief to the Police Lines Guest House, allowing him to spend the night with his family.

The court has also ordered Imran Khan to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by tomorrow, which is the same court that previously declared his arrest to be legal.

It is important to note that the court has set a precedent that no person shall be arrested within the premises of a court. (ANI)

