Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday terminated the party memberships of 22 individuals for violating party policies, ARY News reported.

PTI’s Secretary General, Umar Ayub, signed a notification terminating the party memberships of 22 individuals due to their violations against the party’s policies.

The memberships of Mahmood Khan, Zia Ullah Khan Bangash, and Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Ehtesham Javed Akbar, and Aghaz Ikramullah Gandapur were terminated.

The PTI also expelled Muhammad Iqbal Wazir, Zahoor Shakir, Wilson Wazir, and Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar from the party. Syed Iqbal Mian and Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal Orakzai were also stripped off their party memberships.

Sher Akbar Khan, Shah Faisal Khan, Saleh Muhammad, and Mufti Obaidullah Khan were among those whose party membership was terminated, and the same fate befell Nadeem Khyal Khan, Mohammad Shafiq Afridi, and Mohammad Didar, as per ARY News.

Additionally, Mohibullah Khan, Ibrahim Khattak, and Ahmed Hussain Shah were also expelled from PTI.

Meanwhile, a former official in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has said Pakistan would have economically collapsed if the Imran Khan-led regime had completed its tenure, Geo News reported.

The PTI-led government's tenure was cut short in April 2022. The government was ousted after Imran Khan was removed as the prime minister through a no-confidence motion, paving the way for Shehbaz Sharif and allies to come to power.

According to the incumbent rulers, who were then in the Opposition, one of the primary reasons behind ousting the Imran Khan-led government was economic mismanagement and the increasing burden of inflation on the masses.

Pakistan’s former Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) chairman, Shabbar Zaidi, told Geo News' Shahzeb Khanzada on Friday, "Had this [PTI] government continued, the party would not have even secured 5 per cent votes as the country would have economically collapsed.” (ANI)

