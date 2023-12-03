Islamabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Pakistan registered another polio case, taking the tally of infections to six this year as the country's effort to eradicate the crippling disease from its soil suffered a setback.

A nine-month-old girl child hailing from the Orakzai district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in the northwest province was detected with the virus and paralysed, according to a report by the National Institute of Health (NIH).

This is the fourth polio case detected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Another two had been found in Sindh province.

Last year, 20 polio cases were reported in the country. However, 2021 fared better as only one polio case was detected in the country, according to the data shared by the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program.

Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan was dismayed at the sordid development of a fresh polio case. “I am deeply saddened that this virus has robbed yet another child of the opportunity to live a healthy life and to live up to its potential,” he said in a statement.

He urged parents and caregivers across the country to understand the risk to children and never say no to the polio vaccine which can help prevent lifelong disability and save lives.

“This is a stark reminder that until we eradicate this virus, this disease will continue to remain a persistent threat, not just to our children but children across the world,” he said.

Separately, 20 environmental samples collected from 12 districts have tested positive for wild poliovirus type 1, reported the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the NIH, highlighting the prevalence of the threat of the virus.

