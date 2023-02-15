Islamabad [Pakistan], February 15 (ANI): The Pakistan government on Tuesday released two Indians prisoners and sent them back to country via the Attari-Wagah border.

One of the prisoners revealed that about 700 more Indians are serving their sentences in Pakistan.

According to Protocol Officer Arun Pal, Raju entered Pakistan by mistake, five years ago and the second prisoner Gembra Ram spent around two and a half years in prison in Pakistan.

Gembra Ram said that he had crossed the Pakistan border in pursuit of a girl.

"I crossed the Pakistan border in pursuit of a girl. When I got there, I was tortured a lot for six months. After six months, I was sent to another jail where I spent 21 months."

"There are 700 more Indian in the jail that I have come from. They have gone mad and are crying a lot. Even I cannot explain their condition," Gembra Ram said.

He requested the government to get all the Indians out as soon as possible because many have gone mad in the jails, and are in miserable condition. (ANI)

