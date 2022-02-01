Islamabad [Pakistan], February 1 (ANI): Pakistan reported 5,327 new COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths on Monday, said the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The active cases have increased to 105,675, including 1,500 patients who are in critical condition, said NCOC.

Furthermore, NCOC data shows that the country's overall tally has surged to 1,430,366 cases while 1,295,390 out of them have recovered, reported Xinhua.

Currently, Pakistan is facing its fifth deadly COVID wave and amid this 32 more deaths from the pandemic were recorded on Monday, increasing the overall death toll to 29,301.

The southern Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 543,170 infections in total followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 480,421 cases so far, reported the news agency. (ANI)

