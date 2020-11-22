Islamabad [Pakistan], November 22 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday recorded 59 deaths, the highest daily coronavirus deaths in four months.

Geo News citing National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported that 38,983 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country in the last 24 hours out of which 2,665 people were tested positive for COVID-19.

With another 59 coronavirus deaths, the country's overall death toll has now hit 7,662.

In the first COVID-19 wave, as many as 2,769 cases were reported in Pakistan in a single day on July 13, after which 2,665 cases were recorded on Sunday in about four months, according to Geo News.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reached 374,173, the official portal reported further. (ANI)

