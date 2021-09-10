Islamabad [Pakistan], September 10 (ANI): Pakistan reported fresh 3,689 cases of COVID-19, after 61,128 tests of COVID-19 were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre data.

As many as 83 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said NCOC data.

Also Read | Man Mummifies Mother’s Body To Keep Receiving Her Benefits in Austria; Arrested.

The positivity rate fell to 6.03 per cent, as compared to the previous day's 6.33 per cent.

According to NCOC data, at least 5,362 patients were in critical care. (ANI)

Also Read | Amid Growing Frustration On American Side, Joe Biden Calls Xi Jinping as US-China Relationship Grows More Fraught.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)