Islamabad [Pakistan], September 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday reported over 3,700 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 6.47 per cent.

Pakistan reported 61 more COVID-19 related deaths, showed the data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), reported The News International.

3,747 positive cases of coronavirus were reported after 57,908 tests were taken across the country in the past 24 hours, according to the NCOC's data.

With fresh 61 fatalities, the nationwide death toll due to COVID-19 reached 26,175, reported The News International.

Meanwhile, Sindh decided to launch a Covid vaccination drive at schools, and colleges from September 6. (ANI)

