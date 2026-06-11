World News | Pakistan Repressing PoJK, Says JSFM Demands End to Occupation

London [UK] June 11 (ANI): Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) Chairman Sohail Abro has strongly condemned what he described as Pakistan's brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), calling for an immediate end to the use of force and demanding that Kashmiris be granted their right to self-determination.

In a press release, Abro expressed condolences to the families of those killed during recent unrest in Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad and voiced solidarity with those injured, detained, or allegedly subjected to persecution by Pakistani authorities.

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He accused Pakistan of presenting itself internationally as a defender of Kashmiri self-determination while simultaneously suppressing dissent in the region. According to Abro, recent events have exposed a contradiction between Pakistan's diplomatic rhetoric and its actions on the ground.

Citing reports from protesters and local sources, Abro alleged that Pakistan security forces opened fire on unarmed demonstrators, including women and children. The protests reportedly intensified following the killing of Shahzeb, a young activist associated with the now-banned Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), after police allegedly targeted the motorcade of its chairman, Umar Nazeer.

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While authorities have acknowledged a limited number of casualties, Abro claimed that local activists believe the actual number of deaths and injuries could be significantly higher. He said the violence had transformed the region from the "paradise-like" land celebrated by Kashmiris into a place marked by fear and repression.

The JSFM chairman criticised the authorities for allegedly responding with bans, arrests, and force rather than dialogue. He urged Pakistan to release political detainees, withdraw politically motivated cases, restore civil liberties, and establish an independent investigation into the reported killings and human rights violations in PoJK.

He also called on the United Nations, British Parliament, European Union, and international human rights organisations to intervene and press for a UN-supervised referendum, enabling Kashmiris to determine their political future. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)