Islamabad [Pakistan], December 17 (ANI): Frustrated with power and water shortage, people on Monday evening blocked both tracks of one of the major roads in Karachi's Nazimabad, which resulted in a traffic mess in several areas, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Motorists and commuters remained stuck in the traffic jam on the road that links Nazimabad with SITE area. There were reports that street criminals took advantage of the traffic mess and stole cash, mobile phones and other valuables from commuters and motorists.

Motorists and commuters remained stuck in the traffic jam on the road that links Nazimabad with SITE area. There were reports that street criminals took advantage of the traffic mess and stole cash, mobile phones and other valuables from commuters and motorists.

The gridlock in districts Central and West of the city and reports of looting of the people prompted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take its notice. According to a traffic police spokesperson, the people blocked both tracks of Hakeem Ibne Seena Road near Nadria stop to protest against the lack of supply of power and water.

The blockade affected the flow of vehicular traffic and police diverted the traffic on alternative routes from Nazimabad-2 to Board Office and Nazimabad-1 towards Habib Bank, Bara Board and Banaras.

The protesters dispersed after officials held talks with them and assured them of resolving their problems. Meanwhile, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah took notice of the traffic jams and asked the Karachi police chief to submit a report, Dawn reported.

He ordered the administration to allow protest as per laws, however, he noted that closure of roads caused inconveniences to the people. Murad Ali Shah took notice of media reports about looting of the people stuck in the traffic jam and asked the city police chief to submit a report.

Meanwhile, soaring inflation in Pakistan has left the residents of Karachi grappling with the rising cost of essential goods, making it increasingly difficult for many to afford even basic necessities. Prices of staple items like tomatoes, onions, and petrol have surged in recent months, pushing ordinary Pakistanis further into financial distress.

Locals expressed their frustration over the government's failure to address the ongoing crisis, highlighting how the rising costs have made it nearly impossible for many families to manage daily expenses.

One resident shared that the cost of a simple breakfast for a family now reaches up to 500 Pakistani rupees, a significant burden for low-income households.

"It has become incredibly hard for us to buy anything. The prices of tomatoes and onions have shot up so much that they are no longer affordable. Inflation is rising uncontrollably, and the frequent hikes in petrol prices are affecting everything from food to household goods," said a concerned local resident.

Another resident, M Yaseen, criticized the government for its lack of oversight in regulating market prices. The anger among Karachi residents is palpable, with many accusing the current government of neglecting the public's needs while prioritizing business interests. (ANI)

