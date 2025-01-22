Islamabad [Pakistan], January 22 (ANI): Residents of Shahpur Phulgran, a suburban area in Islamabad's Bhara Kahu, have been facing worsening living conditions as a local park, once maintained by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), has been turned into a waste disposal site, The Express Tribune reported.

The park, once a vibrant recreational area filled with colorful flowers and indigenous plants, has lost its charm and ecological balance due to the alleged dumping of solid waste by the CDA. The once-popular green space, which hosted sports events, school activities, and community gatherings, is now covered in heaps of garbage, rendering it unrecognizable, as reported by the Express Tribune.

Located at the intersection of the Bhara Kahu Expressway and Murree Road, the park now faces the looming presence of the elevated expressway on one side, while its surroundings are engulfed by waste. According to the Express Tribune, residents are expressing their frustration, calling for immediate action to restore the park and address the growing environmental crisis.

"This park used to be the pride of our community. Now, it's a nightmare," said Sultan Sher Raja, a retired public servant, the Express Tribune reported.

The retired public servant claimed that the CDA had outsourced waste management to a contractor, who began using the park to dump trash, including waste from nearby areas like Murree city. Raja added that the presence of infectious waste poses serious health risks and threatens local wildlife, including birds and other animals.

Local school teacher Humera Ashfaq described the situation as unbearable, highlighting the foul smell, the presence of rodents and stray dogs, and the general decay of what was once a thriving green space, The Express Tribune. "Without parks and green areas, our environment will only worsen, impacting air quality and public health," she warned.

A report by the Institute of Urbanism reveals that CDA manages to collect only 60-70 per cent of the city's waste, leaving much of it to accumulate in open spaces. According to The Express Tribune report, despite efforts to contact the CDA, the Sanitation Directorate has not provided any comment on the issue. (ANI)

