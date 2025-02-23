File photo of protests in Balochistan against persecution of Baloch people (Photo/ X@ BalochYakjehtiC)

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 23 (ANI): Baloch rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), announced on Sunday that it will conduct a series of protests across Balochistan to condemn the 'systematic persecution' being faced by the Baloch people at the hands of Pakistan's security forces.

Highlighting that the Pakistani security forces have intensified their crackdown, with a surge in targeted killings and enforced disappearances, BYC said that the intelligence agencies, security forces, and affiliated militias are systematically targeting Baloch youth.

This thereby escalates the human rights violations in the region.

"In response to these atrocities, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee has announced a series of protests across Balochistan to condemn the ongoing repression, extrajudicial killings, and the systematic persecution of the Baloch people", the post said.

Important cities where the protests will take place are, Karachi on February 25, in Tump and Dalbandin on February 23, in Panjgur on February 27, in Turbat on February 28.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1893375649680666904

BYC has time and again brought to notice the rising cases of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances being faced by Baloch people.

BYC noted on Wednesday the increase in extrajudicial killings, torture, and mutilation of Baloch individuals.

In a post on X, it detailed how two Baloch individuals from Panjgur, Shukrullah and Nadeem Baloch, were taken into custody by Frontier Corps personnel. "Two days later, Shukrullah's dismembered body was discovered, and Nadeem was found severely injured in the Surab district," the post noted.

It also sheds light on the difficulties faced by the victims' families, who "reportedly faced threats and pressure from intelligence agencies to remain silent and to bury the deceased quietly to avoid further harassment."

Balochistan faces numerous issues, including state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region suffers from economic neglect, with insufficient development, lack of basic infrastructure, and limited political autonomy.

Previously, highlighting the abduction of Baloch woman, Asma Baloch, BYC organizer Mahrang Baloch said that Balochistan remains one of the most dangerous regions in terms of human rights. (ANI)

