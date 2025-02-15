Balochistan [Pakistan], February 15 (ANI): Baloch human rights group, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), highlighted multiple cases of enforced disappearances at the hands of 'security forces and state-sponsored death squads' and said the region continues to reel under the crisis.

BYC, in a post on X, listed the recent disappearances and alleged that the families of victims were harassed at the hands of "security forces and state-sponsored death squads" and their family members were threatened and their phones were also taken away.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1890684384799567901

"Enforced Disappearances Saeed Jan S/o Abdul Khaliq, a resident of Kor-e-Posht, Tehsil Buleda, District Kech, was forcibly disappeared by security forces and state-sponsored death squads late at night of February 14, 2025. They threatened and attacked elderly aged family members and took away their phones. Jummah S/o Essa residents of Jeyyan, Tehsil-Paroom of small town Haidarabad, District Panjgur, was forcibly disappeared by security forces on February 2025. The armed forces threatened and harassed the family members," the post read.

"Nizam S/o Iraaz Muhammad residents of Jeyyan, Tehsil-Paroom of small town Haidarabad, District Panjgur, was forcibly disappeared by security forces on February 2025. The FC (Frontier Crops) tortured and harassed the family of victim. Zahir Hasrat S/o khalil Baloch, a resident of Gumazi, Tehsil-Tump, District Kech was forcibly disappeared by security forces on February, 13, 2025. Mir Dost s/o Ubaid Ullah has been enforcedly disappeared by security forces on 13 February 2025 from Gibon district Kech," it added.

Balochistan faces numerous issues, including state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region suffers from economic neglect, with insufficient development, lack of basic infrastructure, and limited political autonomy.

Earlier, highlighting the abduction of Baloch woman Asma Baloch, BYC organizer Mahrang Baloch wrote on X that Balochistan remains one of the most dangerous regions in terms of human rights.

"Balochistan remains one of the most dangerous regions in terms of human rights, where enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are rampant. Pakistan's security forces and their allied militias operate with impunity, while the international community largely remains silent in the face of this ongoing brutality," she stated. (ANI)

