Islamabad [Pakistan], March 7 (ANI): The Pakistani government and the opposition led by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have exuded confidence over their success of the no-confidence motion lined against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan media reports say both sides are confident of enjoying the support of more Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) than the other in case a no-confidence motion is tabled.News International reported that Imran Khan is also confident that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sufficient numbers in the national assembly.

Talking to party members in the national assembly on Saturday, Imran Khan said that the opposition should go ahead with its plan of a no-confidence motion as all coalition partners were with him. Riaz Fatyana, Nasrullah Dareshik and Federal ministers were also the ones who met him on Saturday.On other hand, key leaders of the opposition, former President Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have accelerated their consultations on bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and requisitioning a National Assembly session.

According to the reports, Fazlur Rehman also took Asif Zardari into confidence over his talks with Nawaz Sharif. Rehman after having the phone conversation with former President Asif Ali Zardari and with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday, all three become satisfied that they would be able to overthrow the government in a no-confidence motion, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Syed Khursheed Shah are expected to meet the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) president Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday, the report said citing sources.The development comes amid the growing voices against the Imran Khan regime over misgovernance and economic mismanagement. On the following day, to distract the public anger against his government, Imran Khan announced a number of relief measures, including a reduction in fuel prices and power tariffs by Rs 10 and Rs 5 respectively. (ANI)

