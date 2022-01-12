Islamabad [Pakistan], January 12 (ANI): Despite Pakistan recording the highest number of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the Imran Khan-led government rules out lockdown.

Pakistan recorded 2,074 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours since September 24, 2021, more than three months ago, the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) data showed, reported Geo News.

It also registered the highest deaths, 13 deaths in the last 24 hours from COVID-19 since December 15, 2021, pushing the death toll to 28,987, official figures showed.

Following the detection of new cases, the positivity ratio has reached 4.70 per cent and overall infections have jumped past 1.309 million, while the recovery ratio stands at 96.2 per cent as 1.26 million people have recovered from the virus, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Karachi's coronavirus positivity ratio has moved past 20.22 per cent, with the Sindh Health Department mulling over a 14-day "special vaccination programme" in several cities of Sindh.

As per the official statistics, 6,048 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the city, out of which 1,223 returned positive. In 95 per cent of the positive cases, Omicron is being confirmed.

Lahore's COVID-19 positivity rate has surged to 7 per cent, Islamabad 4.5 per cent and, Rawalpindi 4 per cent, reported Geo News.

Despite rising cases, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said a day earlier Pakistan would not undergo another lockdown and dismissed reports of schools' closure, reported Geo News.

The information minister, addressing a post-cabinet press conference, said the federal cabinet was informed that the COVID-19 positivity ratio had doubled in the country.

"But despite this, it is our resolve that we absolutely not impose a lockdown in Pakistan. Our economy cannot bear the burden [of another lockdown," he said. (ANI)

