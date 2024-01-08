Islamabad [Pakistan], January 8 (ANI): The Pakistan Supreme Court (SC) on Monday fixed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) application for the restoration of the bat election symbol for hearing on January 10, ARY News reported.

The PTI had on January 4, approached the Supreme Court against the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict, which restored the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) order, leading to the revocation of the party's electoral symbol, 'bat'.

As per the details, the plea was fixed for hearing during the level playing field case hearing.

During the hearing, PTI lawyer Shoaib Shaheen pleaded with the Supreme Court to hear the 'bat' symbol case today at any time, as the Peshawar High Court is scheduled to take up the hearing tomorrow, as per ARY News.

During the hearing, CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa, while summoning Hamid Khan, remarked a majority of pleas being heard by the courts are of PTI. "You want cases to be fixed for hearing, but do not bother to come to the courtroom," he added.

Hamid Khan on being summoned by the CJP, reached the courtroom and pleaded for hearing of the 'bat' symbol case today. "We cannot hear this case today as there are many other important pleas already scheduled for hearing today," the top judge remarked.

Hamid Khan then requested the court to fix the hearing for January 10.

Later, the SC fixed the hearing for January 10.

On December 2, the ECP nullified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's intra-party elections, for the third time since last year, declaring the PTI ineligible for obtaining its traditional electoral symbol of 'bat'.

The ECP had said: "So, keeping in view the clear mandate of Elections Act 2017 - it is held that PTI has not complied with our directions rendered therein order dated November 23, 2023, and failed to hold an intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution 2019 and Elections Act 2017, and Election Rules, 2017. Therefore, the certificate dated December 4, 2023, and Form-65 filed by the alleged chairman, is hereby regretted and rejected accordingly". (ANI)

