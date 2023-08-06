Faisalabad [Pakistan], August 6 (ANI): A retail clothing outlet in Faisalabad turned into a battlefield after a fight broke out between shoppers, Geo News reported on Friday.

The fight broke out when the shoppers were trying to get their hands on their favourite lawn pieces, reported Geo News.

The report stated further that some women shoppers got into a quarrel and their husbands soon jumped in and started raining blows on one another as things went out of hand.

A short video clip of the incident, which went viral, showed one shopper hitting another with a shoe even as others try to drag him away from the scene of the affray.

Further, Geo News reported that another shopper took out a pistol, resulting in fellow shoppers screaming and scrambling for the exit at the jam-packed shop.

A case was registered against 10 people for the showdown at the store and 4 were arrested, Geo News reported. (ANI)

