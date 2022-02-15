Karachi [Pakistan], February 15 (ANI): Pakistan's Sindh province could plunge into a gas crisis as the supply of natural gas to Sindh was being curtailed, reported local media.

With regard to the matter, the federal petroleum secretary on Monday was summoned by the Sindh High Court for March 14 over the natural gas supply.

Also Read | Kim Jong-un Sends Gardeners to Labour Camp for Failing To Make 'Kimjongilia' Flowers Bloom for Father's Birthday.

The managing director of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) submitted that on the instruction of the petroleum secretary, Sindh was being supplied 15 per cent less gas than its requirement to accommodate other provinces, reported Dawn.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha took exception to such a statement and remarked as to how a secretary could go against a constitutional provision. Justice Agha said according to Article 158 of the Constitution areas producing natural gas have the first right over it, said the Pakistani publication.

Also Read | Pakistan Should Continue to Be in FATF Grey List, Says Report.

The SSGC chief said that Karachi needed 158 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of gas and the shortage of natural gas would persist in the city in summer as well if the current supply remained the same.

Secretary petroleum and director-general of petroleum concessions (DGPC) was directed by the bench to appear in court along with a report on the next date of hearing.

The bench also asked the federal finance secretary and provincial education secretary to appear in person and apprise the bench about approval of funds and establishment of educational institutions in the areas/villages located near gas fields, said Dawn.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)