Karachi [Pakistan], April 18 (ANI): Pakistan's left-wing party Sindh Taraqi-Pasand Party (STP) on Sunday held Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) responsible for the Sindhi nation's decline and urged nationalist forces to form a parliamentary front in Sindh against the party, local media reported.

STP's Chairman Qadir Magsi made these statements during the Sindh Qaumi Conference on Sunday and said, "People voted the party to power but it always played an anti-Sindh role and enslaved the province. The youth should vote for rights of their province to challenge 'feudal aggression' in the shape of PPP," Dawn newspaper reported.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Says His ‘Speedy Work’ Will Frighten Imran Khan.

The conference was called for a new parliamentary front against PPP and reminded Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) about Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) alleged role in the terrorism acts.

Speaking at the conference, Magsi claimed that PPP's Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and its co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari had harmed Sindh politically, economically, culturally and psychologically, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Movie Theatre Chain AMC Says It Will Accept Crypto Currencies To Buy Tickets in US.

Magsi regretted the fact that for the first time in Sindh's history, a chief secretary had been posted "on racial lines",

STP's Chairman alleged Asif Zardari of being involved in the conspiracy that aimed at dividing the Sindh province. He further said that after the assassination of his wife, Benazir Bhutto, Asif introduced a dual Local Government system to establish the foundation of Sindh's division.

In the conference, Magsi described PPP, PML-N and MQM-P as enemies of Sindh and said that STP is working on a joint parliamentary alliance against PPP to counter these federalist parties, reported Dawn.

Sindh United Party (SUP) president Syed Zain Shah in the conference noted that the points of agreements signed by PPP, PML-N and MQM-P have made the assemblies irrelevant, therefore, and said, "It's a question of the existence of nations."

Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) president Ayaz Latif Palijo said that Sindh was not on the agenda of the federal government. "Therefore, Sindhi people don't have any hopes in Shehbaz Sharif, who has perhaps not read [his party's] agreement with MQM-P," he added.

He reminded the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that it was under the PML-N government that the MQM headquarter, 'Nine Zero' was raided to seize record of anti-Pakistan plots, and now that the same party [PML-N] had signed an agreement with MQM-P. He further said that they need an explanation, as per reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)