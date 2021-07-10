Islamabad [Pakistan], July 10 (ANI): Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday expressed its annoyance over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and declared the provincial police as corrupt and incompetent while hearing the bail case of an accused in the murder case.

A two-member SC bench comprising of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah expressed these remarks while hearing the post-arrest bail plea of Amjad Khan held over the alleged murder of a woman in his neighbourhood's in Havelian, reported The Nation.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over the prosecution team and police for not completing the trial in the murder case.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that the Peshawar High Court had ordered to complete the trial in three months but the prosecution ignored the order of the high court.

He said that KP Police was corrupt and incompetent as it did not know the investigation. Police could learn a lot by watching some TV dramas related to police interrogation, he added.

Justice Isa remarked that if the police did not know the investigation then why the money of the people was being wasted. If the Police had to work in the same way then it was better to abolish the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department, he added, reported The Nation.

The court directed the trial court to decide early the case of accused Amjad Khan. The bench observed that the prosecution violated the decision of the high court as the challan was filed on February 18 but the investigation had not been completed yet. The court directed the trial court to soon decide the case and disposed of the petition. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)