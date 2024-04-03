Islamabad [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser has announced the party's intention to embark on a series of street protests once Eidul Fitr ends, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the ARY News programme, Qaiser disclosed that the party's core committee has ratified the decision, with the inaugural rally scheduled for April 13 in Pishin, Balochistan.

In anticipation of the forthcoming demonstrations, Qaiser revealed that the core committee plans to convene once more on April 12 to iron out logistical details and finalise arrangements for nationwide protests.

He also divulged that the PTI has engaged in discussions with various political entities, including the Sunni Ittehad Council, Majlis-e-Wadhat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), Mahmood Khan Achakzai, and Akhtar Mengal, according to ARY News.

Further amplifying the scope of their outreach, Qaiser affirmed that talks are underway with Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI) Liaquat Baloch and Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Pointing accusatory fingers at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Qaiser lamented what he perceives as the ECP's partisan stance against the PTI. Alleging dereliction of constitutional and legal duties, Qaiser contended that the ECP's actions seem calculated to exclude the PTI from the political landscape, citing instances of alleged recounting in constituencies where PTI candidates emerged victorious.

The former National Assembly Speaker went on to assert that the ECP is turning a blind eye to purported instances of electoral malpractice favouring rival parties, specifically mentioning incidents where the PTI's mandate was allegedly compromised.

In a recent development, the provincial election commissioner postponed Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following objections from opposition members. Qaiser underscored the importance of addressing issues such as the delay in the swearing-in of opposition members elected to reserved seats, which has remained a contentious point of contention.

Additionally, Qaiser relayed concerns from a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader regarding alleged attempts to diminish their representation in assemblies, suggesting a concerted effort to bolster the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Amidst these challenges, Qaiser emphasised the imperative for judicial scrutiny, particularly in light of perceived pressures on the judiciary, the ECP's conduct, and purported threats to PTI leadership, ARY News reported. (ANI)

