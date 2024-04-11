Rawalpindi [Pakistan], April 11 (ANI): Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday took five Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists into custody for protesting and recording videos outside the main gate of Adiala jail on Eid ul Fitr's first day, The News International reported.

The law enforcers said the party activists were spotted shooting videos of gate number 5, which was not allowed for irrelevant persons. Therefore, they were arrested, the police said.

However, they were released shortly after being taken into custody.

Police said the political workers were shifted to the Adiala jail police station in Rawalpindi for a few hours before being released.

Earlier, police said security in and around the jail building was on high alert.

The PTI workers had gathered outside the Adiala jail in a show of solidarity with party founder Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since last year.

During Ramzan, there were speculations that the PTI founder might be released before Eid, but they did not turn out to be true, The News International reported.

Meanwhile, a meeting between Imran and his spouse Bushra Bibi took place in the jail which lasted for about an hour. After that, police brought Bushra back to Bani Gala from Adiala jail, where she is under house arrest, The News International reported.

She was placed under house arrest at her husband's Islamabad mansion after the power couple was convicted of graft.

Khan and his wife were sentenced to 14 years in jail in a case that relates to accusations that the ex-premier undervalued gifts from a state repository and gained profits from selling them while he held the country's top office.

Khan, who was moved to the Adiala jail in September 2023 from Attock jail, is serving an accumulative sentence of 31 years in various cases and has been engaging his lawyers, party leaders and family members during his imprisonment. (ANI)

