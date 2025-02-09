Islamabad [Pakistan], February 9 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) marked the first anniversary of the February 8 polls with a public meeting at the Swabi Interchange on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway, where it called for the release of party founder Imran Khan and the return of its 'stolen mandate,' Dawn reported.

During the public meeting, several PTI leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, addressed the people, claiming that the elections held on February 8 were rigged and their mandate was stolen under "a well-planned conspiracy and a fake government was installed."

The PTI leaders said that the government did not realise that the more Imran Khan remained in prison, the more his popularity would increase. The PTI leaders called for his immediate release and pledged to continue their struggle for his freedom, Dawn reported.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said the universal right of the franchise was violated in the February 8 polls as the incumbent government comprised "defeated leaders." He said, "This is the reason we are campaigning; to make it clear to the masses that their true mandate and decision to vote for Imran Khan had been stolen."

Gohar Ali Khan claimed that the Imran Khan-founded party could easily form a government in the Centre and Punjab if its mandate was not 'stolen', Dawn reported. He said, "This is the reason we are campaigning; to make it clear to the masses that their true mandate and decision to vote for Imran Khan had been stolen."

Gandapur claimed he had sent a message to Pakistan's army chief regarding terrorism in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8 last year, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai accused the government of stealing mandate in the polls and it should be overthrown for this reason. He said, "I am saying that this country is sinking because of the wrong policies of the government," claiming that the government would not last long as "we have entered the field".

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja said the government had implemented various policies which were not in the interest of Pakistan and the integrity of Pakistan had been "greatly damaged" at the international level due to these policies and strategies, Dawn reported.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser said their only option was to go to the people's court and they were standing in front of them in Swabi, making them aware of the government's "wrong policies." Junaid Akbar and Sheikh Waqas Akram also addressed the public.

Earlier on February 4, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated his call for fresh elections in Pakistan, terming the polls held on February 8 last year "rigged," The Express Tribune reported. He made the remarks after attending a dinner hosted by PTI senior leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser on February 4.

Leaders from various opposition parties, including Awaam Pakistan party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi attended the dinner. Speaking to reporters after attending the dinner, Rehman renewed his call on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led (PML-N) government to step down and announce fresh elections.

Awaam Pakistan leader Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi echoed a similar sentiment, stressing the need for joint efforts to protect constitutional rights. He also said that opposition parties had reached a consensus during the meeting to demand fresh polls and the release of political prisoners. (ANI)

