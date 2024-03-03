Islamabad [Pakistan], March 3 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate for prime minister, Omar Ayub Khan, has raised objections against the nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-led coalition's prime ministerial candidate Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the PTI leader said that Sharif had lost the constituency and acquired it by manipulation of Form-47 on February 9, which is a day after the elections held on February 8.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services.

Omar Ayub Khan said, "He had lost the constituency as per Form-45. He has been wrongly administered the oath as MNA and thus cannot be a candidate for the Prime Minister's position," according to The Express Tribune report.

PTI leader's decision comes after PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) prime ministerial candidate Omar Ayub Khan filed nomination papers for the position of Pakistan PM, reported ARY News on Saturday. The nomination papers were received by the Secretary of the National Assembly.

A candidate must receive 169 votes in the 336-member parliament to be elected PM. According to ARY News report, PML-N and its allies, including the Pakistan People's Party, claim to have enjoyed the support of over 200 lawmakers.

In the elections held on February 8, the PTI dominated the election results, with the highest number of successful candidates. Independent candidates backed by PTI secured win in 93 seats. However, the party has alleged rigging in the polls.

On Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held nationwide protests over alleged rigging in election results held on February 8. The PTI said that its "peaceful protestors" were being arrested for holding demonstrations against alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

PTI workers, including those belonging to its Insaf Lawyers Forum, gathered outside the Lahore High Court and at the GPO Chowk, where lawyers also joined them, according to Dawn report.

The PTI shared a video on social media platform X that showed a heavy police deployment in the area with policemen forcing a man to get out of a car and taking him to the police van to detain him.

The party founded by Imran Khan said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was "scared of peaceful protests and that she has deployed a huge quantity of police officers to stop our protests." PTI also announced that around they will hold protests in three dozen cities against alleged rigging in elections held on February 8. (ANI)

