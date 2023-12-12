Islamabad [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee has called on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to allot bat as the election symbol to the party, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to the details, the PTI's core committee has expressed disappointment with the delay in the allotment of election symbols. The PTI's core committee said that it will make the polls non-transparent if the bat is not allotted to the PTI, ARY News reported.

The PTI's core committee requested the ECP ensure a level playing field for all parties prior to the general elections. Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan had served a notice to PTI with regard to the party's internal restructuring and intra-party polls.

The ECP had reserved its decision over the PTI's intra-party elections for September 13. Notably, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected unopposed as PTI's new chairman, replacing incarcerated former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to ARY News report.

PTI held intra-party polls on Saturday after the Election Commission of Pakistan issued orders. Voters participated in the polls by voting through an online app.

PTI's election commissioner, Niazullah Niazi, Pakistan's former federal minister, Omar Ayub Khan, had been elected secretary general of the party. Furthermore, jailed Yasmin Rashid has been elected PTI Punjab president.

Later, the ECP issued notice to the PTI in response to the appeal filed by the party's founding member, Akbar S. Babar, who challenged the PTI's intra-party elections.

Notably, PTI's founding member, Akbar S Babar had called the intra-party elections a drama. In a video statement, Babar stressed that PTI had placed the party and its election symbol of 'bat' on stake, ARY News reported.

He called for the creation of an intra-party election commission, setting aside the polls. While addressing a press conference, Akbar S Babar called the PTI's election a fraud and emphasised that he had reservations about the intra-party polls.

Meanwhile, Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from giving a verdict on intra-party polls of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to details, a two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court - Justice SM Ateeq Shah and Justice Shakeel Shah heard PTI's plea against the Pakistan Election Commission's notice on the PTI's intra-party polls. In its verdict, the court asked the ECP to not issue a final order on the PTI's intra-party elections and adjourned the hearing until December 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)