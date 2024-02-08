Islamabad [Pakistan], February 8 (ANI): Pakistan's caretaker Interior Ministry has announced the temporary suspension of mobile services across Pakistan as per Dawn.

Citing the "deteriorating security situation," the ministry emphasized the need to safeguard against potential security threats

Also Read | NDRF and SDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operation After Woman Falls Into Borewell in Rajasthan: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 8, 2024.

The decision comes in the wake of recent terrorist incidents that have claimed precious lives and disrupted the security environment throughout the country Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

In a statement, the ministry said, "Recent surge in terrorist activities resulting in precious lives have stirred security environment in the country."

Also Read | US Strikes Iraq: United States Carries Out Drone Strike in Baghdad, Three Kataeb Hezbollah Members Including Commander Killed.

Therefore, it added, "need has arisen to take measures to safeguard against" security threats.

According to Dawn, the temporary suspension of mobile services reflects the government's commitment to addressing the prevailing security challenges and maintaining public safety.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and working diligently to restore normalcy while prioritizing security measures.

The move to suspend mobile services underscores the seriousness with which the government is approaching the issue of national security.

As the country navigates through these challenging times, citizens are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with security forces to uphold stability and peace across Pakistan.

Besides that, voting has already started in Pakistan for the national and provincial assemblies. The polling process, with more than 128 million started at 8 am (local time) and will continue till 5 pm (local time)

Pakistan's Caretaker Interior Ministry has established a control room to monitor the overall situation in Pakistan during the general elections.

Furthermore, information sharing between law enforcement agencies and other relevant agencies is being ensured in this room.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Nawaz Sharif will be the prime ministerial candidate for the party if the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz secures a majority in the elections.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that as per his experience from campaigning all over the country, PML-N is "not even reaching 100 seats by far."

He further stated that it remained to be seen what the people decided.

Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and considered one of the most popular leaders in the country, is incarcerated in Adiala jail on multiple charges.

The cricketer-turned-politician has been disqualified from contesting the polls and has been sentenced to 10 years in the cypher case, 14 years in the Toshakhana case, and seven years in the 'un-Islamic' marriage case.

In a video message posted on his official handle, Khan urged his supporters to come out and vote in largenumbers.

In a video message on February 7, Khan said, "Elections are tomorrow. I want you to come out and bring out as many people as you know. Because you will change the fate of yourself as well as that of your children through these elections."

PTI has rejected reports about party boycotting elections. In a post on X, PTI stated, "Let the world know that this is the level to which the illegitimate, fascist regime has stooped to! Petrified of the massive turnout tomorrow for General Elections, the controlled media is being used to run a fake news about PTI boycotting elections, along with running a fake audio!"

The party added, "The illegitimate regime has used every ounce of fascism, propaganda & unprecedented pre poll rigging against Pakistan's largest, most popular & only federal party PTI, led by illegally incarcerated Imran Khan.

Yet, the resolve of the nation proved stronger than the oppression! The will of the people will reign supreme!" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)