Peshawar [Pakistan], January 15 (ANI): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police are being outmanoeuvred by the terrorists in the region, who are using night-vision thermal imaging scope guns to monitor law enforcement personnel, reported The News International.

After Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its months-long ceasefire with the Pakistan government on November 28. As per the Dawn report, a resurgence of terrorism has been witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with an increase in attacks on law enforcement personnel.

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and two constables were killed in a militant attack on Friday night, amid demands to provide latest technology to the force to counter assaults with night vision thermal scope rifles.

Reports said sniper guns fitted with night vision and thermal imaging scopes were used to target the police party coming to the spot for rescue, reported The News International.

On a number of occasions in recent weeks, the police have been targetted with thermal imaging scope guns, resulting in concern among the people and the force.

A senior police official recently said the United States and NATO forces have left behind weapons worth Rs7 billion in Afghanistan, which are now feared to have reached the terrorists, reported The News International.

In many areas, the force lacks resources and manpower to fight the attackers mostly equipped with the latest ammunition.

People on social media asked the federal and provincial governments and the police bosses to provide the latest technology, bulletproof jackets and manpower to the force, especially in areas where more attacks have happened, reported The News International.

The police have been facing attacks for the last many months in Peshawar and other districts of the province. A large number of attacks took place on the police in the last year in Badaber, Sarband and Matani falling under the jurisdiction of the Saddar Division.

Apart from a number of police stations and posts, the offices of SP Saddar and DSP Badaber were also attacked with grenades in the last many months, reported The News International.

At a high-level meeting held later in Peshawar with Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash and IGP Moazzam Ansari all the officers were directed to strengthen posts and police stations and take measures for the safety of cops before sending them for duties.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad of Jamaat-e-Islami said the institutions have failed to curb terrorism and questioned how the attackers managed to regroup, reported The News International. (ANI)

