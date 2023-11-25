Swat [Pakistan], November 25 (ANI): As many as three tourists died and 20 got injured after a vehicle carrying tourists fell into a ditch in the north of Pakistan's Kalam area, ARY News reported citing rescue sources.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Also Read | South Korea Horror: True Crime Fan Stabs Stranger Over 100 Times ‘Out of Curiosity’, Gets Jail for Life.

Following the incident, rescue efforts started in the Pashmal area located in the north of Kalam valley in Swat.

As per rescue sources, the tourists were travelling back from Kalam and were headed towards Mingora.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Military Launches Biggest Drone Attack Against Kiev Since Beginning of Ukraine Invasion.

The rescue officials shifted the injured individuals to the hospital for immediate medical assistance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)