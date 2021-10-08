Islamabad [Pakistan], October 8 (ANI): Denouncing the rising costs of the commodities and other daily use items in Pakistan, the bright red flags of labour leaders and workers were out once again as they raised their voices against the country's ruling elite.

Labour leaders and workers associated with the National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) and Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) on Thursday marched from Regal Chowk to the Karachi Press Club , reported Dawn.

Similar rallies were also held in Pakistan's Hyderabad, Sukkur, Naudero, Sanghar, Badin, Islamkot, Umerkot, Tando Mohammed Khan, Quetta and Hub.

Terming the Pandora Papers an undeniable proof of loot and plunder of the ruling classes in Pakistan, labour leaders and workers said that the looted money and black money were being transferred from Pakistan to offshore companies, which serve as their safe tax havens abroad. And meanwhile, millions of workers in Pakistan are deprived of basic facilities despite working tirelessly.

According to Dawn, Nasir Mansoor of NTUF said, "The entire economic system of Pakistan is in the grip of the agents and employees of international lending institutions such as the IMF. And so we see price hikes, joblessness, hunger and poverty."

"The rates of daily use kitchen items such as wheat flour, sugar, cooking oil, rice and pulses have increased by one hundred per cent. Medicines are made costlier by 300 to 400 per cent and gas and electricity by 100 to 200 per cent. This inflation has broken workers' back," Mansoor added.

People in the rally said that it was akin to mortgaging the country with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other imperialistic lending institutions. And because of this, the country has been pushed to the verge of collapse. (ANI)

