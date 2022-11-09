Islamabad [Pakistan], November 8 (ANI): Pakistan's government warned the Punjab province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's government to face "serious consequences" if the law and order are not ensured in the region amid the protest after an attempted assassination on ousted Prime Minister Imran khan.

Providing the charge sheet to both the provincial government in the letter, the centre asked Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to maintain peace and order situation in the regions, Geo news reported.

Imran Khan was shot during his long march in Wazirabad on Thursday, leading to bullet injuries in his legs. After sustaining injuries on his leg, he was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Khan was leading Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) march towards Islamabad when he came under attack at Wazirabad. Thursday's attack left one dead and 13 injured, reported Geo News.

Centre has asked the provincial administrations to ensure the protection of the life and liberty of all citizens in the province, as it is their "primary responsibility".

The letter further reads that the because of protests citizens are facing during the commute and delivery of goods as a result of link roads, highways

It further read that students are also unable to go to school due to the closure of roads. Therefore, protestors should be removed immediately to restore the routine movement of citizens, it said.

"It is also adversely affecting the economy of the country. Instead of undertaking efforts to control the situation, the police have assumed the role of silent spectators," Geo News quoted the letter as saying.

"It appears that the provincial government is failing in its constitutional/legal obligation to maintain law and order which can have serious consequences. Hence, it is requested to immediately remove the protestors to restore smooth movement on motorways, highways, and link roads," the letter read.

It should be noted that a similar kind of letter had been sent to the Punjab government earlier by the interior ministry on November 5.

Amid the protest, the Pakistan Supreme Court issued an order to the IG of Punjab Police, Faisal Shahkar, to file the FIR of the gun attack on the PTI chief. He was also ordered to submit a report within 24 hours. And after that, First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the attempted assassinator on Monday, according to Geo News.

Reacting to the development, PTI leaders rejected the FIR and called it a "mockery of the law and the top court's order."

PTI leader Shireen Mazari said that the FIR is an "attempt at a complete cover-up by the three accused through the power of their positions and the state".

"The FIR registered in Wazirabad thana is a sheer mockery of the law & SC order. An attempt at a complete cover-up by the 3 accused thru the power of their positions & the State. Seems regime change conspirators hellbent on destroying Pak totally for their own ends," Shireen Mazari tweeted. (ANI)

