Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 23 (ANI): In the Kurram district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the severe winter has worsened an ongoing humanitarian crisis. Earlier this month, seven-month-old Syed Rohan Shah succumbed to pneumonia after his family was unable to secure critical medication from hospitals in Parachinar, Geo TV reported.

"We couldn't find the medicines or even the injections we needed anywhere," his grandfather, Syed Ajbar Hussain, told The News. "Not even Panadol to reduce his fever."

Kurram's healthcare system is grappling with acute shortages, worsened by escalating sectarian violence and road blockades. The district, home to over 600,000 residents, has seen over 200 deaths in clashes since July.

In October, a provincial government decision to shut down the main highway leading into Kurram has left the area isolated, triggering a severe shortage of medical supplies and essential goods. Local doctors report that the unavailability of basic medicines has significantly raised the death toll, particularly among children.

Hameed, a physician in the area, identified pneumonia as the leading cause of child mortality. "We simply don't have the resources to treat them," he said, adding that many children have died due to untreated infections. Shujaat Hussain shared similar concerns, stating, "Something as simple as Panadol syrup has not been available for months." Rescue service Edhi reported that at least 50 children have died due to lack of medical treatment, with 31 of these deaths occurring at the DHQ Hospital in Parachinar.

Provincial authorities have denied a direct link between the crisis and recent child deaths. At a press conference on December 18, KP Chief Minister's Advisor Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said, "I can assure you that these deaths were not due to lack of facilities. There may be other maternity-related issues. Misunderstanding is being spread." However, doctors caution that the real toll could be higher, as many children may have died at home without receiving medical care, reported Geo TV.

Efforts by the provincial government to address the crisis have included sending medicines worth over Rs60 million via helicopters. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur acknowledged the severity of the situation, stating, "The provincial government is utilising all available resources to alleviate the hardships faced by the people of Kurram." However, local leaders have criticised the aid, claiming it does not address the immediate needs of residents. Haneef Hussain, president of the local drug association, remarked, "They sent malaria medication and doctor's gloves. That is useless stuff. What we need are medicines to treat common illnesses like chest infections and pneumonia."

Meanwhile, citizens have continued a sit-in outside the Parachinar Press Club, protesting the prolonged road closures. Social activist Asadullah described the crisis as dire, noting, "Shops are empty, and markets are shuttered due to a critical shortage of food, gas, and essential supplies."

He emphasised that food stocks have been exhausted, leaving many residents at risk of starvation, Geo TV reported.

Philanthropist Faisal Edhi, who recently visited Kurram by helicopter, warned of worsening conditions. "Hospitals are running out of oxygen tanks, fuel, and medicines," he told The News. "For a population of 400,000, sending one or two helicopters won't solve the problem. The roads need to be reopened immediately to allow goods and medicines to reach the people."

As authorities continue airlifting stranded residents and dispatching limited supplies, protesters vow to persist until transport routes are restored. "The sit-in will not end until transport routes are restored," said a protest leader, underscoring the urgent need for a sustainable resolution to Kurram's crisis. (ANI)

