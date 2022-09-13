Islamabad [Pakistan], September 13 (ANI): Pakistan has written a letter to Afghanistan for the arrest of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar, local media reported citing sources.

According to Pakistani media outlet Bol News, Maulana Masood Azhar is probably present in Afghanistan's Nangarhar and Kanhar areas.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Artists To Create Giant Mural As Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London.

This report comes after Paris-based international watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has forced Islamabad to take action against some of the UN-designated terrorists, offering the possibility of getting out from the grey list now.

Notably, Pakistan's recent action on Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) operational commander Sajid Mir, which it kept on declaring dead until now, is the result of FATF's persistent pressure on Pakistan.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Fraud: Indian Citizen Nikhil Wahi, Arrested in US For First Ever Crypto Insider Trading Scheme, Pleads Guilty.

Pakistan maintains that Azhar is not present in Pakistan and likely to be in Afghanistan. Despite claims by Pakistan that he is not traceable, he continues to publish articles on Pakistani social media networks exhorting JeM cadres to indulge in Jihad and eulogizing the Taliban takeover of Kabul, claiming that Taliban victory would open avenues for Muslim victories elsewhere, reported South Asia Press. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)