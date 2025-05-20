Dera Ghazi Khan (Punjab) [Pakistan], May 20 (ANI): A youth in the Koh-i-Suleman area of Dera Ghazi Khan was allegedly forced by a local tribal jirga to undergo a life-threatening traditional ritual known as 'Aas Aaf' in order to prove his innocence, after being accused of having relations with a married woman, Dawn reported.

Local jirgas can be seen as informal tribal councils that operate outside the formal justice system. Common in parts of rural Pakistan and Afghanistan, they are often composed of community elders who make decisions on disputes based on customary practices.

The victim, Jamal Buzdar, son of Rahim Buzdar, told reporters during a protest and press briefing that he had been falsely accused of having relations with the wife of one Muhammad Sadiq.

He said he was presented before a six-member jirga, which included Yusuf, Syed Khan, Ahmed Niazi, Abid, Rab Nawaz and Jamal. According to Buzdar, the jirga gave him three options: to leave the area permanently, be murdered, or prove his innocence through the Aas Aaf ritual.

He stated that the ritual required him to remain submerged in a deep pond for a set duration without the use of any diving equipment. Despite raising objections to the jirga's decision, Buzdar said he was forced into the pond and told that surfacing before the full duration would mean he was guilty, reported Dawn.

Buzdar said he managed to stay underwater for the required time and survived the ritual. He has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, along with the commissioner and deputy commissioner of DG Khan, to take legal action against the members of the Jirga, Dawn reported.

He has also filed a complaint at Zain police station against the individuals involved. According to Border Military Police (BMP) Commandant Asad Chandia, a case has been registered under sections 325, 365, 452, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code on Buzdar's complaint. (ANI)

