Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): A Pakistani army soldier was killed in Draban's general area of Dera Ismail Khan District on Sunday during an exchange of fire with terrorists.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the 31-yeard-old Lance Naik Mujeeb killed was a resident of Lakki Marwat, reported Geo News.

According to the military's media wing, sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Clashes between security forces and suspected terrorists in North Waziristan tribal district have become quite frequent in recent months.

Moreover, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan raised his concern over the targeted killings of police in the province and called for a 'workable' plan to check those attacks.

Looking at the rising incidents of attacks on police, Pakistani authorities earlier strengthened security at all check-posts and relieved the personnel responsible for security lapses.

The police personnel posted at the check post in Arjali Nadi, where a policeman and a substitute were killed in an attack on July 16, were transferred to remote Tirah valley for negligence, according to the Dawn citing a statement issued by a district police officer in Jamrud.

In recent months, several such cases of bomb attacks have been reported in Pakistan. Earlier, on June 25, one policeman and ten others including three policemen were injured after a bomb planted in a motorcycle exploded in the Maula Dad Road area of Jacobabad district in Pakistan's southern Sindh province.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Pakistan has increasingly complained of attacks across the border from Afghanistan, an issue that has become a source of diplomatic tension.

Regional experts say the rise of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan enabled by the Afghan Taliban's steadfast support will expand the threat of terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including against civilian targets.

Since its founding in 2007, the TTP has emerged as the most influential and violent anti-Pakistan terrorist outfit in South Asia. Unlike its Afghan namesake, the TTP does not enjoy favourable relations with Islamabad.

Despite the organisation's pledges to the contrary, international observers have expressed concerns that the Taliban could once again transform Afghanistan into a safe haven for international terrorist organisations, as had been the case prior to the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001. (ANI)

