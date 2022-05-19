New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): A religious delegation from Pakistan accompanied by the country's charge d'affaires in New Delhi Aftab Hasan Khan visited and paid their respects at the shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia in New Delhi on Thursday.

A 110 member religious delegation is visiting New Delhi to participate in the 718th death anniversary of Sufi poet Amir Khusro.

Also Read | Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Assures Parliament of Sufficient Fuel Stocks Till Mid-June 2022.

"Today, Pakistani Zaireen accompanied by Cd'A Aftab Hasan Khan placed the traditional chaddar at the shrine of Hazrat Amir Khusro on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan," Pakistan's High Commission in India said in a statement on Twitter.

The charge d'affaires and Zaireen were greeted by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Syed Tahir Nizami and other members of the Dargah Committee. After laying the Chaddar at the shrine, prayer was offered, the statement said.

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak: US Reports First Case in Massachusetts State, 14 Confirmed Cases in Europe.

The charge d'affaires and the delegation then visited the shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, located in the same compound, and offered prayers.

The Pakistani delegation is visiting India under the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines. Pakistani Sufi religious delegations have been travelling to India to visit their religious sites for many years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)