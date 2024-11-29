Karachi [Pakistan], November 29 (ANI): The Pakistan security forces have reportedly abducted a law student and airport security personnel from their residence in Karachi.

The victims have been identified as Hatim Bizenjo, a student at SM Law College and ASI Dilwash Baloch, airport security personnel, The Balochistan Post reported. They were forcibly abducted from Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area and then taken to an unknown place.

According to their close associates, the two men were taken by personnel wearing plainclothes from a house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal without any explanation. Their families have voiced concerns regarding their well-being and have demanded justice, The Balochistan Post reported.

The families of the two men said that that they requested local police to register an FIR over the incident. However, the police refused to entertain their request.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has condemned the incident. In a statement shared on X, the BYC stated, "In the last few days, the Law Enforcement Authorities have forcibly disappeared Hatim Bizenjo, a Law student and ASI Dilwash Baloch, an airport security personnel from Karachi. Both men were detained by security persons in plainclothes while raiding their homes in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Since then their whereabouts are unknown and Police has refused to lodge their FIRs."

The BYC said that the enforced disappearances have become rampant across Balochistan and stressed that they condemn the targeting of Baloch people based on their identity.

Criticising the authorities for its actions against Baloch people, the BYC stated, "Enforced disappearances have become rampant across Balochistan and Baloch residing in Karachi. We strongly condemn this targeting of the Baloch based on their identity. The State is deliberately perpetuating Baloch genocide and systematically crushing political resistance of the Baloch demanding their genuine fundamental rights."

The rise in cases of enforced disappearances has raised deep concerns among the Baloch people. According to recent data, over 110 individuals have been forcibly abducted in October and more than 90 cases have been registered in November.

The BYC has vowed to resist the intensified military operation against the Baloch people and stands in solidarity to protect the identity of the Baloch nation, The Balochistan Post reported.

Political and human rights groups in Pakistan have consistently voiced concerns that the Pakistani government and its institutions might target civilians under the guise of military operations. These groups have called on international community to take note of these events and hold Pakistan responsible for any violations. (ANI)

