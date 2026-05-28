World News | Pakistani Forces Accused of Enforced Disappearances During Violent Raid in Winder

Balochistan [Pakistan] May 28 (ANI): A late-night military operation in Winder, located in Balochistan's Lasbela district, has sparked fresh allegations of enforced disappearances and abuses by Pakistani security agencies.

Residents claimed that personnel from Pakistani forces and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) carried out aggressive house-to-house raids, detaining several civilians and allegedly subjecting locals to intimidation and violence, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, three of the detained individuals have been identified as Naveed Ahmed, son of Abdul Qayyum Zehri, along with two minors, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old. Family members say all three were taken away during the operation, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

Eyewitnesses alleged that security personnel damaged homes during the raids and confiscated valuables from residents. Several other individuals were also reportedly detained, though their identities have yet to be confirmed. Locals described the operation as heavy-handed and accused authorities of targeting ordinary civilians under the guise of counterterrorism activities.

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The affected family has allegedly faced repeated incidents involving Pakistani authorities in the past. Rashida Bibi and Rahim Zehri were previously detained in Quetta and later released, while Tabish Wasim and Zahoor Ahmed were reportedly killed after earlier cases of enforced disappearance. Human rights activists have frequently raised concerns over what they describe as a continuing pattern of arbitrary detentions and custodial abuses in Balochistan, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Families of the missing individuals have appealed for immediate information regarding the detainees' condition and location. At the time of reporting, Pakistani authorities had not issued any official statement addressing the allegations or confirming the arrests, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances, where some victims are eventually released, while others face extended detention or fall victim to targeted killings. These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population. The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, eroding efforts to restore peace, justice, and public trust in state institutions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)